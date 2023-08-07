Crystal Palace are hoping to secure the services of the Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the Premier League side are looking to loan the player for the upcoming season with an obligation to buy. The Londoners would pay £24 million to make the move permanent next summer.

Kossounou has done quite well for the Bundesliga club and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Crystal Palace.

The Londoners could lose key players this summer, especially with the likes of Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi linked with moves away from the club.

Palace will need to bring in quality reinforcements if the two players end up leaving the club. Kossounou would certainly be an impressive acquisition.

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Lewis Hall is also a target for Crystal Palace.

The talented young defender is unlikely to get regular game time at Stamford Bridge and a loan move to Selhurst Park would be ideal for his development.