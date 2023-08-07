Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano gives exciting West Ham transfer prediction

West Ham United are the only Premier League side yet to make a summer signing.

Despite pursuing multiple targets, the Hammers have yet to get a single deal across the line, leaving David Moyes’ plans up in the air ahead of next season.

And after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal for a club record £105 million fee, as well as Gianluca Scamacca about to be unveiled as a new Atalanta player, it goes without saying that the Hammers need to get bodies through the door.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about West Ham?

However, fear not West Ham fans. Leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has provided a potentially exciting update for what the remainder of the summer window could have in store for Moyes.

While the club’s focus is on completing a deal for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, should the Mexican finally complete his long-awaited move to London, Romano is expecting the club to then go after another four or five players.

“Edson Alvarez has agreed personal terms and wants the move to West Ham – up to the Hammers and Ajax now,” Romano wrote in his exclusive Substack column.

“I think West Ham will be very busy with four or five signings potentially.”

