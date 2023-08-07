Exclusive transfer news: Martial could leave Man United, Laporte set for crunch talks, West Ham finally getting busy & more

Hello! Welcome to my exclusive column for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for the full version plus other columnists such as Ben Jacobs and Jonathan Johnson straight to your inbox!

Man United will listen to offers for Anthony Martial

I consider Anthony Martial in the same range of players as Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire – if he gets an important proposal, he could leave, otherwise, he’ll stay and be part of Erik Ten Hag’s rotation squad. That’s the feeling around Martial now…

Possible late transfer for Dean Henderson

It is true, Nottingham Forest will only sign one goalkeeper at the moment; the plan is for Matt Turner to join from Arsenal but they could consider Henderson later in the window.

So for Henderson, there could be something to follow in the final weeks of the summer window. Personally, I still think Henderson will leave Old Trafford this summer…

Man City centre-back will meet with agents this week to discuss future

For sure, Manchester City are open to selling Aymeric Laporte but it has to be for an important proposal.

Laporte will speak with his agents this week to get some clarity over the future. I think there is a concrete chance for him to leave Manchester City based on what I’m hearing though…

Busy end to window for West Ham

I think West Ham will be very busy with four or five signings potentially. With regards to McTominay, at the moment, there is nothing advanced at this stage, the Londoners’ focus is on completing the Edson Alvarez deal.

Manchester United are also waiting to see if West Ham will return with a new offer for Maguire, but what I know for sure is that £20 million / £25 million will not be enough.

