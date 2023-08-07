Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United will listen to offers for 27-year-old

Manchester United will listen to offers for Anthony Martial.

That’s according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who, in his latest exclusive column, has revealed how Erik Ten Hag is willing to part ways with the French attacker – but only for the right price.

Following David De Gea’s departure from the club earlier in the window, Martial, 27, is now one of the Red Devils’ longest-serving senior players.

Joining from Monaco all the way back in 2015, the French forward has spent over eight years at Old Trafford. However, always struggling with inconsistent performances, as well as a string of injuries, the 27-year-old has never really cemented down a regular place in the team.

Not only that but with Ten Hag recently signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, Martial’s position at United has become even more uncertain.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Anthony Martial?

And according to Romano, should a club submit a suitable offer for the former Monaco starlet before the summer window closes next month, United won’t hesitate to part ways.

“At the moment, Anthony Martial is staying at Manchester United but I’d consider him in the same range of players as Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire – if he gets an important proposal, he could leave,” Romano wrote in his exclusive Substack column.

“Otherwise, he’ll stay and be part of Erik Ten Hag’s rotation squad. That’s the feeling around Martial now.”

During his time at Old Trafford, Martial, who has one year left on his deal, has directly contributed to 141 goals in 298 games in all competitions.