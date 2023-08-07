Manchester United midfielder Fred has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 30-year-old Brazilian international is expected to move on and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a sale could advance this week.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder has had a mixed spell since his move to Old Trafford and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly.

Fred is no longer a key starter for Manchester United and he is unlikely to get ample game time next season.

The Brazilian will be hoping to play regularly next season and moving away from Old Trafford would be ideal for all parties.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly looking to bring in midfield reinforcements and Fred could find himself further down the pecking order if he ends up staying at the club.

In addition to that, Manchester United are also negotiating with Real Sociedad for the transfer of Donny van de Beek.

Manchester United expect Fred sale to advance next week. Sources guarantee he will 100% leave the club. ??? Negotiations will also continue with Real Sociedad for Donny van de Beek. pic.twitter.com/QLizWiFAWC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2023

The Dutch international has had a nightmare spell at the club since joining them from Ajax. Persistent injury problems have stopped him from showcasing his qualities in the Premier League and he needs a fresh start at the stage of his career.

He was regarded as one of the best young midfield talents in Europe at one point in time, but the player is in serious danger of fading into oblivion now.

A move away from Old Trafford would be ideal for both players and Manchester United will be hoping to use the proceeds from their sales to improve their squad.