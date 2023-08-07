“Concrete chance for him to leave” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Man City star set for crunch talks

Josko Gvardiol’s arrival at Manchester City could signal the end of Aymeric Laporte’s time at the club.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed there is ‘a concrete chance’ for the Spanish defender to leave the Etihad before the summer window closes next month.

Signing from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, Laporte, 29, has enjoyed a hugely successful five years in Manchester.

Lifting 12 major trophies, including a remarkable treble last season, the 29-year-old has undoubtedly been a key player for Pep Guardiola.

However, with the world-class tactician recently reinventing his team’s style of play, most notably through the use of inverted full-backs, Laporte, for the first time in his career, has found his first-team chances few and far between.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Aymeric Laporte?

And according to Romano, following the recent signing of Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, the door for Laporte, who is set to discuss his future with his agents sometime this week, to move on has now been opened.

“For sure, Manchester City are open to selling Aymeric Laporte but it has to be for an important proposal,” Romano wrote in his exclusive Substack column.

“Laporte will speak with his agents this week to get some clarity over the future. I think there is a concrete chance for him to leave Manchester City based on what I’m hearing though.”

During his time with the Cityzens, Laporte, who has two years left on his deal and is valued at £25 million (TM), has directly contributed to 16 goals in 179 games in all competitions.