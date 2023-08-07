Chelsea will need to break the bank if they’re to sign Moises Caicedo.

That’s according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has once again spoken about one of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas.

Having been a target for several months, Brighton’s Caicedo, who did not feature in his side’s pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, is undoubtedly Mauricio Pochettino’s top midfield target.

However, failure to so far agree a transfer fee with Tony Bloom’s Seagulls means Todd Boehly’s Blues have continued to come up short in their efforts to land the highly-rated and versatile Ecuadorian.

Despite weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, Chelsea have failed to meet Brighton’s valuation – believed to be at least £100 million.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

And according to Romano, Chelsea know their Premier League rivals will not part with arguably their best player for £80 million, which was the Londoners’ latest offer. However, the Italian transfer guru is expecting Boehly to return with another improved offer soon.

“Being out of Brighton’s squad for their most recent pre-season friendly is already an important message from Moises Caicedo,” Romano wrote in his exclusive Substack column.

“He wants to leave and he wants the move to Chelsea. We will see where we go from this point. But for sure, Caicedo wants to move, Chelsea know that Brighton won’t accept £80 million even if the midfielder is acting in a strong way, so it is now up to Chelsea – a new bid is expected.”

