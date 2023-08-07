Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes Dean Henderson transfer prediction

Nottingham Forest have been prioritising signing a new goalkeeper this summer.

After recently bidding farewell to Keylor Navas, who rejoined Paris Saint-Germain following his short-term loan move last season, Steve Cooper has needed to bring in a new number one.

Arsenal’s Matt Turner appears to be the English manager’s first-choice signing, with an agreement between Forest and Arsenal thought to be in its final stages.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Dean Henderson?

However, while Turner gets ready to complete a switch up north, according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds could still pursue a deal to sign Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, who also spent last season on loan at the City Ground before injury cut his spell short.

“It is true, Nottingham Forest will only sign one goalkeeper at the moment; the plan is for Matt Turner to join from Arsenal but they could consider Henderson later in the window,” Romano wrote in his exclusive Substack column.

“So for Henderson, there could be something to follow in the final weeks of the summer window, there’s still no agreement with Manchester United but conversations will continue. Personally, I still think Henderson will leave Old Trafford this summer.”

Judging by Romano’s prediction, it does now feel very unlikely that Henderson will return to United’s first-team picture, especially now Andre Onana has been signed and is undoubtedly Erik Ten Hag’s preferred number one.