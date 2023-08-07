“Man United are waiting” – Fabrizio Romano gives Harry Maguire transfer update

Manchester United could be set for a busy end to the summer transfer window.

After signing Mason Mount from Chelsea, Andre Onana from Inter Milan and Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, the Red Devils’ starting 11 next season is going to look very different.

And in fact, Erik Ten Hag’s squad, according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, could be transformed even further.

Dean Henderson is a candidate to rejoin Nottingham Forest following a successful loan spell last season, Fred is certain to leave, with Anthony Martial also able to depart should the Red Devils receive a suitable offer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Harry Maguire?

And another two players who could find themselves at new clubs before the transfer window closes next month are midfielder Scott McTominay and defender Harry Maguire – both of whom have attracted the interest of David Moyes’ West Ham.

“With regards to McTominay, at the moment, there is nothing advanced at this stage, the Londoners’ focus is on completing the [Edson] Alvarez deal,” Romano wrote in his exclusive Substack column.

“Manchester United are waiting to see if West Ham will return with a new offer for Maguire, but what I know for sure is that £20 million / £25 million will not be enough.”

Maguire’s time at United seems to be coming to an end. Even if the Englishman doesn’t leave this summer, it feels unlikely he’ll stay beyond his contract’s expiry 2025 date. West Ham recently saw a £20 million offer rejected.

Having been stripped of the side’s captaincy earlier this summer, the former Leicester City centre-back continues to be one of the club’s most unpopular players; this was echoed during Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao; a game in which the 30-year-old found himself booed by his own fans following an error that led to a goal.