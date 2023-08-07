Former Crystal Palace midfielder announces his retirement at the age of 35

James McArthur, the former Crystal Palace and Scotland midfielder, has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 35.

McArthur had a distinguished career that spanned 18 years, during which he played for three remarkable clubs: Hamilton, Wigan, and Crystal Palace. He also earned 32 caps for the Scottish national team.

During his time at Crystal Palace, McArthur made 253 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing 23 assists. He left the club at the end of last season after an impressive nine-year stint.

In his farewell message, McArthur expressed immense pride for his contributions to the game and thanked all the players, managers, coaches, owners, staff, and fans who supported him throughout his journey. The decision to retire was not an easy one, but he believes it is the right choice for him and his family.

McArthur’s statement read:

“After 18 years of playing professional football, the game I love, today I am announcing my retirement.” “After playing for three amazing clubs in Hamilton, Wigan and Crystal Palace, and representing my country, I can only look back on the past 18 years with immense pride.” “I cannot thank the players, managers, coaches, owners, staff members and fans enough for always supporting me and being a huge part of my journey. “A day that I never wanted to happen, but it’s a decision that I know is right for me and my family. I’m not entirely sure what the future holds but I am looking forward to the next chapter in my career.”

— James Mcarthur (@jamesmcarthur16) August 7, 2023

Crystal Palace also issued a statement, acknowledging McArthur’s outstanding contribution to the club and commemorating his achievements. They thanked him for everything he brought to the team during his time at the club and wished him well in his future endeavors.