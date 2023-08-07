Harry Redknapp names the club he thinks will win the Premier League next season

Harry Redknapp, the former Tottenham manager, has made a bold prediction, tipping Manchester United to win the Premier League title in the upcoming season. Despite Manchester City’s historic treble-winning campaign last season and their strong summer signings, Redknapp believes it will be United who will come out on top.

Redknapp praised United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, for his excellent work in his first season with the club and highlighted the team’s good summer transfer activity. He particularly praised the addition of Mason Mount to the midfield and Andre Onana as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Redknapp also expressed optimism about the potential of Rasmus Hojlund, who he sees as a promising new striker for the team. He acknowledged that while Marcus Rashford had a fantastic season, United had long been in need of a reliable goalscoring center-forward, and Hojlund might be the answer.

Although Redknapp admitted he would have fancied United even more had they secured the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham, he still considers United as “fantastic value” and a real threat to every team in the Premier League this season. His prediction adds to the excitement and anticipation as the new season approaches.

In his column for the The Sun, he wrote:

“While it wouldn’t be the greatest surprise to see Arsenal as champions, I’m actually tipping the Premier League to stay in Manchester. Just not with the team everyone thinks.”

“Erik ten Hag did a great job in his first season at United and he’s another who has had a decent summer in the market.”

“I’ve always liked Mason Mount and he is a great addition to the midfield while Andre Onana is one of the best keepers in the world.”

“Rasmus Hojlund might not have been their first choice for a new striker at the start of the summer but he looks a great prospect.”

“As good a season Marcus Rashford had last time, United have been after a goalscoring centre-forward for ages. This lad could be the answer.”

“I must admit, I’d fancy them even more if they’d have gone out and spent £100million on Harry Kane.”

“That would have been very hard for Daniel Levy to turn down.”

“I think United are fantastic value and in my book they will be a real threat to everyone this season.”

It certainly is a bold prediction from Harry Redknapp. While United have made great progress under Erik ten Hag and have made a couple of decent singings this transfer window, they are still quite behind Manchester City and perhaps even Arsenal in terms of quality.

Arsenal have had brilliant transfer window on the back of a stunning season and they are certainly going to serious title contenders as well. They have already had one over City as they beat them in the Community Shield on Sunday.