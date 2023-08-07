“He wants to go to Chelsea” – Fabrizio Romano believes Moises Caicedo has sent Brighton a very clear message

The Moises Caicedo to Chelsea saga has been going on forever now with Brighton doing all they can to keep their star midfielder.

Brighton have rejected several bids from Chelsea, with the latest offer being £80 million. However, the Seagulls value Caicedo at £100 million and are not willing to budge on their asking price.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, this week could be a crucial one in the ongoing saga. Despite officially missing Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury, sources close to the player suggest that Caicedo intentionally sat out to send a message to Brighton that he wants to leave the club.

Romano states that Caicedo has already agreed on personal terms with Chelsea since May, and he is eager to make the move to Stamford Bridge. Now, it’s up to the two clubs to negotiate a deal that satisfies both parties.

Speaking on the latest DeBrief podcast, he said:

“It has been a very long saga. For sure, new contacts will take place. I expect Chelsea to speak again to Brighton and probably to improve their proposal for Moises Caicedo. Brighton have been very clear also in recent days that they are not going to accept £80m so the bid has to be improved if they want to sign Caicedo.” “But I think the most important thing is what happened on Sunday. When the player in very clear way was not part of Brighton’s squad ‘officially’ for an hamstring injury but in reality I have been told by people close to the player that Moises Caicedo wants to send a message to Brighton and to say ‘ I want to leave, I want to try a different experience’. He wants to go to Chelsea. He has agreed terms with Chelsea already back in May. That is the feeling from the player’s side. He wants to go to Chelsea and so now it is up to the clubs. I think new contacts will take place. I think it is going to be an important week.”

Brighton have already lost midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool this summer, and losing Caicedo would be another significant blow to their squad.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is expected to return with an improved bid this week in their pursuit of the Ecuadorian talent.