Leeds attacker could end up staying at the club as German club struggles to meet his asking price

Leeds United FC
SC Freiburg’s pursuit of Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto is facing challenges as they struggle to meet the player’s asking price of £21.5 million.

According to 90min Germany, Leeds are under no pressure to sell the 19-year-old, who is contracted with the club until 2027.

Despite SC Freiburg’s keen interest in signing the young Italian attacker, the two clubs have not been able to reach an agreement so far.

Earlier reports from BILD suggested that Gnonto wants to leave Leeds and join a club that will be playing in Europe next season.

However, with the transfer deadline approaching, time is running out to finalize any deal. There remains a possibility that Gnonto could end up staying with Leeds if the clubs cannot come to a satisfactory arrangement.

Gnonto joined Leeds from FC Zurich in September of last year and has since made 29 appearances across all competitions, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists.

After Leeds’ relegation last season, the player is reportedly eager for a move away from the English club in search of new opportunities.

