Leeds United submit offer to sign 26-year-old defender

Leeds United have reportedly submitted an offer to sign Pantelis Chatzidiakos from AZ Alkmaar.

According to reports, Leeds United have submitted an offer of €2.5 million for the 26-year-old defender.

The player has already accepted an offer from the English club and he is believed to be heading towards an exit.

It will be interesting to see if AZ Alkmaar are willing to accept the offer from Leeds United. The Dutch outfit are reportedly holding out for a fee of around €4 million.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can reach a compromise soon.

Leeds United need to improve their defensive options this summer and Chatzidiakos could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career right now and the opportunity to join the English club will be an exciting option.

He will look to make his mark in English football and help Leeds United secure promotion back to the Premier League next summer.