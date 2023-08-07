Manchester United have been linked with a move for Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils could look to make a move for the 23-year-old French defender if Harry Maguire leaves the club.

The 30-year-old defender has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly.

Maguire has been linked with clubs like West Ham United in recent weeks.

The England international will be hoping to get his career back on track and regular football at another club will be crucial to his chances of playing in the European championships with England next summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United cannot afford to weaken their defensive unit and they will need more quality and depth.

Todibo has done quite well for OGC Nice this past season and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition.

The Frenchman has the potential to develop into a reliable Premier League defender and a move to Manchester United would be the ideal next step in his career.

The Red Devils certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and working under a manager like Erik ten Hag could help the central defender improve further.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are the only reliable defenders at the club right now and Manchester United should look to invest in a quality central defender before the summer transfer window closes.