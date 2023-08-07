Mohamed Salah’s agent breaks silence on Liverpool star’s links to Saudi

Mohamed Salah’s agent has broken his silence on recent reports linking the Egyptian with a transfer to Saudi’s Pro League.

Reports earlier on Monday, including this one from national outlet Al-Riyadiyah, claimed Liverpool’s number 11 was ‘negotiating’ a £60 million transfer to Al-Ittihad.

Rumoured to be offered the chance to earn an eye-watering £155 million over two seasons, Salah, 31, is thought to be the next high-profile name on the Saudi Pro League’s summer wishlist.

However, taking to his official social media to address suggestions his star client is considering quitting Anfield, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa quashed the recent reports, stating that the 31-year-old ‘remains committed to Liverpool Football Club’.

If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) August 7, 2023

Obviously, there is the possibility that Al-Ittihad are genuinely interested in recruiting Salah but have yet to make a formal approach, and with Champions League football off the agenda at Liverpool next season, the Egypt international may be forced to reconsider his position later on in the window.

