Patrick Vieira reference from ITV presenter after Arsenal win leaves Roy Keane fuming

Arsenal picked up a penalty shootout victory over Manchester City in the Community Sheild yesterday.

Midfielder Fabio Vieira scored the winning penalty of the game and ITV presenter Mark Pougatch could not resist but include a subtle reference to Manchester United’s FA Cup final defeat against Arsenal in the same way back in 2005.

Pougatch said: “Vieira wins it from the spot against a Manchester team, we’ve heard that before! “What’s it going to mean? We’ll find out, goodbye.”

Back then Patrick Vieira won the game from the spot against Manchester United and Pougatch ignited one of English football’s fiercest ever midfield rivalries with reference to the event during Arsenal’s win on Sunday.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was present in the studio and was clearly not too pleased with the reference as he looked across the studio with an expression of displeasure towards the presenter.

Keane and Vieira have been engaged in numerous ugly midfield battles during their playing days and their duels were often the highlight when the two English giants faced each other back in the day.