Arsenal fans will not appreciate Jamie O’Hara’s assessment of Kai Havertz.
Signing from Chelsea last month, Havertz, 24, along with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, teamed up with the Gunners in a deal worth a whopping £65 million (Sky Sports).
However, despite his sky-high price tag, O’Hara believes the 24-year-old isn’t good enough in front of goal and will eventually let Mikel Arteta down.
“Kai Havertz, Arsenal fans can have their say on this, but he can’t hit a barn door,” he said on talkSPORT, as quoted by the Mirror.
“We know what he’s going to give you – he’s going to give you hold-up play, he’s going to work hard, but he’s going to let you down when it comes to the crunch. And they have to sort that problem because [Gabriel] Jesus is injured. He picks up too many injuries.”
With the new 2023-24 season yet to start, no one knows for sure how Havertz will do in the red colours of Arsenal, O’Hara included, however, judging by his goalscoring stats while with Chelsea last season, the Germany international, who netted just seven Premier League goals fell way short of his 11.60 expected goals (Sofa Score).
It goes without saying that the former Bayer Leverkusen starlet needs to improve in front of goal, but let’s not forget that he hasn’t been bought in to lead the Gunners’ line either. The striking issue is another matter; with Gabriel Jesus struggling with injuries, Arteta may well need to look for a new forward further down the line but that was never going to be Havertz’s role.
The only thing is to give balogun chances
Kai played well as a number 9 against arguably the premiers best defence. His shots were at least on target with the first shot being passed behind him and having to turn and shoot on the blindside. The second had not time for composure and he had to score through a wall of city defenders. So not to bad and a bit unlucky. Given another day he would have scored with a bit more luck on his side. He at least won every aerial duel when having his back against a strong city defence and receiving long range passes upfield from Ramsdale. It gave Arteta an added outlet for Ramsdale, which is normally wasted given his history of firing long range balls straight to the opposition. Kai gave Arsenal that much needed physical strength up front that we missed last season. I think that is why he is training Balogun to fullfill this same roll to given Arteta tactical options against more tighter physical defences. Arteta knows what he is doing, dont listen to pundits, have more faith in Arteta to improve Arsenal. He has added the physical players we have needed.
You’ve got to laugh at these people slating players before the season has started. This one is no different to the likes of Gary Neville; another intellectually challenged ‘pundit’ only capable of bad mouthing players who aren’t playing for their old clubs 🙄. Come on, give an unbiased opinion or get another job!!
Balogun and Kai will give Arteta tactical options that he never had last year against stronger physical sides.