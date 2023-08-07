Arsenal fans will not appreciate Jamie O’Hara’s assessment of Kai Havertz.

Signing from Chelsea last month, Havertz, 24, along with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, teamed up with the Gunners in a deal worth a whopping £65 million (Sky Sports).

However, despite his sky-high price tag, O’Hara believes the 24-year-old isn’t good enough in front of goal and will eventually let Mikel Arteta down.

“Kai Havertz, Arsenal fans can have their say on this, but he can’t hit a barn door,” he said on talkSPORT, as quoted by the Mirror.

“We know what he’s going to give you – he’s going to give you hold-up play, he’s going to work hard, but he’s going to let you down when it comes to the crunch. And they have to sort that problem because [Gabriel] Jesus is injured. He picks up too many injuries.”

With the new 2023-24 season yet to start, no one knows for sure how Havertz will do in the red colours of Arsenal, O’Hara included, however, judging by his goalscoring stats while with Chelsea last season, the Germany international, who netted just seven Premier League goals fell way short of his 11.60 expected goals (Sofa Score).

It goes without saying that the former Bayer Leverkusen starlet needs to improve in front of goal, but let’s not forget that he hasn’t been bought in to lead the Gunners’ line either. The striking issue is another matter; with Gabriel Jesus struggling with injuries, Arteta may well need to look for a new forward further down the line but that was never going to be Havertz’s role.