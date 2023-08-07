Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s talented attacking midfielder, Florian Wirtz.

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Newcastle’s manager Eddie Howe has ‘long targeted’ in the 20-year-old and is keen to convince him to make the switch from the Bundesliga to the Premier League.

The German midfielder has been making waves in the football world and has impressed with his performances for Leverkusen. With a contract until June 2027, Leverkusen values Wirtz at around €80 million.

Newcastle’s owners are said to be ‘preparing an offer’ for Wirtz in the coming weeks, making him one of the most prominent signings of the current transfer window.

The Magpies have already made significant moves in the transfer market, securing the signings of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Yankuba Minteh.

Wirtz’s skills, potential, and versatility make him an attractive target for Newcastle, and if they manage to secure his services, it would be a significant statement of intent from the club.

The competition for Wirtz’s signature is likely to be high, as he has previously been linked with Manchester City.