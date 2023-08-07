“Very concrete possibility” – Romano believes Arsenal will get the deal done for goalkeeper this week – also confirms Turner to Nottingham is done

Fabrizio Romano has provided updates on Arsenal’s transfer activities, confirming that the club is close to completing the signing of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

According to Romano, Raya has already agreed to personal terms with Arsenal and is keen on making the move.

However, negotiations with Brentford have proven to be challenging for Arsenal, as they are known for their strong stance in negotiations.

Despite the difficulties, Romano believes that there is a concrete possibility of the deal being finalised this week.

Arsenal have made a bid worth £20 million plus £3 million in add-ons for Raya and are currently in discussions with Brentford to find the best way to make the deal happen.

He said on the DeBrief podcast:

“Yes, it is close. It is not done yet but it is close. They still have to discuss a few things. We know Brentford are very strong in their negotiations so it is never easy to negotiate with them. Tottenham know that very well as they wanted David Raya but they decided to go with Guglielmo Vicario because negotiations with Brentford were very complicated.” “Now Arsenal are in direct contact with Brentford. Even now as I speak they are discussing the details of the deal. Arsenal made a bid last week worth £20m plus £3m in add-ons. They already have an agreement with the player and David Raya wants to play for Arsenal.” “Now they are in discussions with Brentford and are trying to find the best way to make this deal happen. I think there is a very concrete possibility to see the deal done this week.”

In response to Arsenal’s pursuit of Raya, it appears that Matt Turner is set to leave the club. Turner has agreed to a move to Nottingham Forest, and the two clubs have already agreed on a fee.

Turner is currently undergoing a medical at Nottingham Forest, and the deal is expected to be finalised soon.

Regarding Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest, he said: