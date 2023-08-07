Video: Lauren James sent off for violent conduct as England hopes hang in the balance

England Women’s star Lauren James has been sent off for violent conduct against Nigeria.

James has been England’s best player in the tournament so far and her departure will come as a major blow to the side. She was sent off for a stamp on Alozie.

Lauren James Red Card offense

#ENGNGA pic.twitter.com/Uyucb2bd23 — Posh COYG Arsenal ??? (@gunnersTVcoyg) August 7, 2023

As things stand, James is likely to miss the Quarterfinal game if England manages to get through. However, the player’s suspension could be extended since it has been deemed as violent conduct.

The England Women’s star will be thoroughly disappointed with her lack of judgement in a big game. It remains to be seen whether the Lionesses manage to get through to the next round despite Nigeria’s numerical advantage.

Video courtesy: Select 1 Live.