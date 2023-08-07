West Ham United hoping to raid London rivals for 21-year-old defender

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

A report from London Evening Standard claims that Chelsea want to keep the 21-year-old defender at the club beyond this summer but West Ham United are hoping to secure his services.

Apparently, Mauricio Pochettino has already informed the player that he wants him to be a part of his plans at Chelsea and it will be interesting to see what the defender decides.

The 21-year-old was a key player for Burnley on loan last season and he helped them win the Championship title. He will look to continue his development with regular first-team football and that might be hard to come by at Stamford Bridge.

On the other hand, West Ham need to bring in defensive reinforcements and they could provide Maatsen with ample game time.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can convince the talented young defender to leave Chelsea and join them before the summer transfer window closes.

  1. We definitely shouldn’t sell Ian Maatsen we should sell Marc Cucurella instead. So if West Ham need defensive reinforcements they can put in a offer for Marc Cucurella

