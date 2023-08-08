Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Brazilian international Neymar this summer.

A report from RMC Sport claims that the 31-year-old’s representatives are in discussions with the Premier League club regarding a summer transfer.

Apparently, the Brazilian international has already informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club this summer.

The 31-year-old wishes to join Barcelona, but a move to the Spanish club seems unlikely because of their financial problems.

Neymar would prefer to stay in a competitive league and the opportunity to move to Chelsea could be an exciting option for him.

Chelsea certainly have the financial means to get the deal across the line and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Neymar is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and he would transform Chelsea in the final third with his ability to score goals and create goalscoring opportunities.

The Brazilian scored 18 goals across all competitions last season and he picked up 17 assists along the way as well.

The 31-year-old is capable of playing anywhere across the front three and he can operate as the central attacking midfielder as well.

The Brazilian is at the peak of his powers right now and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League. He has already proven himself in Spain and France. He will look to make his mark in English football if the move goes through.

Chelsea will be hoping to make amends after a disappointing campaign where they finished 12th in the league table and someone like Neymar could transform them into genuine title contenders next season.