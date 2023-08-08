Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo in recent weeks.

The Blues have recently had multiple offers turned down for the 21-year-old with the latest one being in the region of £80 million. However, Chelsea remains confident of securing an agreement with Brighton for the talented young defensive midfielder.

According to a report from Evening Standard, Brighton value the player at £100 million and the midfielder is now pushing for a move to Chelsea.

Apparently, the defensive midfielder wants to get the deal done and he is hoping to force a move to Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo did not play in the pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and there have been suggestions that the player is trying to push through a move.

Chelsea need to sign a top-class defensive midfielder this summer and Caicedo would certainly be a quality acquisition. Chelsea parted ways with N’Golo Kanté during the summer transfer window and they will have to replace him adequately.

The 21-year-old Brighton midfielder is one of the best defensive midfielders in the league, and he has the potential to develop even further. He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player, and he could end up justifying the investment in the long run.

Chelsea will be hoping to get back into the top four and compete for major trophies next season. Someone like Caicedo could be a transformative addition for them in the middle of the park. The 21-year-old could form a quality partnership with Enzo Fernández at the heart of their midfield.