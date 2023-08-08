£45m defender loved by Graham Potter could join West Ham

The last week before the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, and West Ham finally look as though they’re getting their act together in terms of signings.

At the time of writing they are still the only team in the English top-flight not to have signed a new player, but moves do seem afoot to ensure that status quo is soon changed.

With the Declan Rice money burning a hole in David Moyes’ pocket it would be easy just to bring anyone in willy nilly, but to David Sullivan’s credit, even if the fans don’t see it yet, he’s being careful not to overpay for players in the hope that there are bargains to be had nearer to the end of the window.

One player they’re being linked with is Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, according to TeamTalk. They’re not the only club that have shown their hand so the Hammers could well have competition to secure the defender’s services.

The other issue is that the Blues would appear to value him at a mind-boggling £45m say the Evening Standard.

Though he has impressed when playing for the Chelsea first-team, his appearances have been sporadic at best and, regardless of his future projection, that sort of fee is still on the steep side.

With a few weeks left of the window, it remains to be seen if Chalobah will be wearing claret and blue from September onwards.