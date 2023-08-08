Chelsea are keen on signing the Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

Leeds have been relegated to the Championship and the 24-year-old American international is expected to move on this summer. Adams is too good for the Championship and he will want to play in the top flight.

A report from the Athletic claims that Chelsea will ramp up their efforts to sign the 24-year-old defensive midfielder this summer. Apparently, there is a clause in his contract which allows the player to leave for a fee of £20 million in the event of relegation.

Chelsea will step up their efforts to sign the midfielder this week.

Chelsea will certainly fancy their chances of signing a quality midfielder on a bargain and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Adams done quickly.

Chelsea will need to add more quality and depth to their midfield after sanctioning the departures of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovačić.

Adams has shown his quality in the Premier League with Leeds United and he is certainly good enough to play for a club like Chelsea.

A move to Stamford Bridge would be a major step up in his career and playing for Chelsea could help him develop further.

Chelsea have a talented squad at their disposal and they have the financial resources to compete for major trophies. Adams will be hoping to take the next step in his career and moving to Stamford Bridge will be tempting for him.

For the reported £20 million price, signing the American international should be a no-brainer for Chelsea. He is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact.