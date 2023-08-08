Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Brazilian striker Deivid Washington in recent weeks.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are now confident of signing the 18-year-old striker this week. Santos are expected to accept a €20 million offer from the Premier League club.

The player has been linked with other European clubs as well. But Deivid is reportedly keen on joining Chelsea this summer. The €20 million offer from Chelsea will be their final bid for the attacker and the deal is expected to be completed soon.

The talented young striker is set to join Strasbourg on loan once the move is finalised. The 18-year-old needs regular game time at this stage of his career and Chelsea will not be able to provide him with that platform.

A loan move next season would be ideal for his development and he could return as a better player to Chelsea next summer.

Washington certainly has the potential to establish himself as an important first-team player for Chelsea in the coming seasons and he would be a solid, long-term investment if he manages to fulfil his potential.

Furthermore, Chelsea have a manager with a proven track record when it comes to nurturing talented young players. Mauricio Pochettino groomed several young players during his time at Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. He could be the ideal manager to unlock the Brazilian’s potential in the near future.

The reported €20 million deal could look like a major bargain if the player manages to adapt to English football and live up to the expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking to bring in a reliable goalscorer this summer and they have the link with a number of strikers including Dusan Vlahović from Juventus.