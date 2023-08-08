Exclusive: Kylian Mbappe’s massive signing on fee to join Real Madrid

It’s seemingly football’s worst kept secret; that Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid.

The French World Cup winner has, frankly, done nothing wrong as it’s believed he wants to fulfil his contract with the Ligue Un champions before moving on to pastures new.

He’s fully entitled to do exactly that, though Paris Saint-Germain are clearly up in arms at losing their talisman for nothing.

There’s a very clear reason why Mbappe has ensured that everything has played out like it is and how it will over the course of the next few months, however.

‘PSG won’t sell Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid this summer for significantly under €160m. That’s the amount the club believe Mbappé will pocket as a signing-on fee if he joins Real on a free transfer next summer,’ Ben Jacobs wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffisde Substack.

‘PSG are convinced a secret pre-deal is in place, which is why they believe Mbappé won’t engage in any contract extension talks. PSG have tried to offer a new deal with a specific clause still allowing him to leave next summer.

‘Mbappé continues to insist he just wants to stay in Paris and see out his contract (his legal right). Those close to the France international hope once the season starts, he will be picked for sporting reasons and tensions may ease; but Mbappé is currently not integrated with PSG’s main ‘A’ squad – the group the club consider to be part of their plans for the season ahead.’

It’s the sort of money that supporters may find vulgar and irritating, however, it isn’t the players that set the bar in terms of the financial aspect of any contract or deal.

Mbappe is simply doing things correctly and, as a result, will pocket an enormous amount of cash. That is, unfortunately, modern football in a nutshell.

Lionel Messi wouldn’t have moved to MLS without having negotiated a good deal, ditto Erling Haaland at Man City.

It’s just how it is nowadays, and whether fans like it or not, the status quo at the very top end isn’t going to change.

Does it make those elite players greedy? Quite possibly, but the flip side is they’re only being paid the going rate for their services.