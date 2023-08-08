Exclusive: New contract in the hands of key Man City star says transfer expert

There has been a lot of speculation around the future of Bernardo Silva this summer and the Portuguese star has now been offered a new contract by Manchester City.

The 28-year-old has been monitored by Barcelona and PSG for some time now and last week, Man City decided that they will not negotiate with anyone for the midfielder.

Silva is a crucial part of Pep Guardiola’s team and the Manchester club have now offered him a new deal in order to fend off interest in the Portugal international. The player is said to be sitting on the offer with his agent and family, and Man City are confident that they will get an answer soon.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Silva situation at Man City.

The transfer journalist said: “I told you guys before that Man City have no intention of negotiating a move for Bernardo Silva with Barcelona, PSG or any other club. City have now offered Silva a new contract to stay at the Etihad for many more years and the new deal is already in the player’s hands. Silva will take some time, alongside his agent and family, before making a decision on whether to sign the new contract or not. Man City are confident of getting an answer very soon.”