Exclusive: Why finishing in the top six will still be a success for Newcastle

Ever since the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over at Newcastle, things have been on a consistent upward curve at the club.

All aspects seem to have been improved, and the feeling around St. James Park appears to be one of continued progress and forward thinking.

Though the Magpies were so near yet so far in terms of winning silverware last season, getting into the Champions League for the first time in two decades has to be seen as just as important a success for the club.

Across the summer Newcastle may not have appeared to have been as busy in the transfer market as might’ve been expected, though they have had Financial Fair Play considerations to adhere to.

Expectation levels will clearly have risen again amongst the supporters, though it’s worth considering just how far the club have come in a short space of time, and that, in fact, a longer-term route to success might not be the worst thing for them.

‘Newcastle have made a lot of fast progress, but I still think top six not top four would be a fantastic campaign for them. A lot will depend on some of last season’s stars and whether they can be consistent for 38 games,’ Ben Jacobs wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘Miguel Almiron had a barnstorming first half of 2022/23, scoring for fun in seemingly every game, but he was more goal-shy down the stretch. And Alexander Isak was exceptional when fit in the second-half of the season and needs to continue that momentum.

‘[…] I don’t see either Newcastle or Manchester United finishing above Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool but I do expect both teams to be fighting right until the end for that fourth spot.

‘For Manchester United, finishing outside of the top four would be failure in my view whereas for Newcastle a top-six finish would constitute success.’

More Stories / Latest News Awful news for Chelsea as star man is ruled out for extended period More good news for Tottenham as double swoop announced Exclusive: Ten Hag’s delight but more pressure on the horizon for Man United

Money doesn’t always buy success either, so it’s clear to see the job that Eddie Howe and his staff are doing.

Each player that has been signed to this point has worked out wonderfully well, and it highlights the seriousness with which the recruitment department are going about their business. Players aren’t just being bought for the sake of it, but bought to fit Howe’s system and vision.

That can only bode well for the future, top six finish or otherwise.