Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The player has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but his recent injury blow could scupper any potential move.

According to reports, the Leeds United captain is likely to miss the trip to Birmingham and the true extent of the injury is yet to be determined.

A move to Saudi Arabia might be off the table if the injury is serious and the defender misses a number of weeks of action.

Cooper has been a reliable performer for Leeds and him staying at the club beyond this summer might not necessarily be a bad thing for the club.

However, the player is likely to miss out on a lucrative contract.

The player has had his fair share of injury problems in recent seasons and he will be gutted with the latest blow.

It remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old can recover quickly and return to action for the Whites.