Leeds make move to land 33-year-old Premier League striker with 123 career goals

Daniel Farke will know that any team looking to get promoted to the Premier League has to be built on a solid defence, but he will also understand that Leeds need to score more goals in order to push them up the Championship table.

The German had plenty to ponder after the all whites’ opening day draw against Cardiff City, Leeds equalising in injury time.

According to Sports Mole, only Rodrigo managed to hit double figures for goals in 2022/23, and the top earner has now left the club.

That Jack Harrison was second in the top scorer list with five goals tells you all you need to know about Leeds’ potential problems up front.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the Elland Road outfit are interested in acquiring West Ham’s Michail Antonio, per Football Transfers.

The outlet also note the interest of Celtic in a player that has 123 career goals, per transfermarkt.

Although he’s now 33 years of age, there’s no harder working player than Antonio, and if he’s given the right service from the wide men, he knows where the goal is.

It’s believed that, after already letting Gianluca Scamacca move on, David Moyes won’t sanction a deal for Antonio until he’s found a replacement.

If Farke can get this one over the line in the final few weeks of the window, however, they will at least have a guarantee of goals up front.