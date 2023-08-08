Liverpool handed Lavia boost after Southampton decision

Liverpool seemingly aren’t giving up on trying to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton, even though they’ve had bids turned down from the Championship team already.

The Reds are known to need cover in midfield, and whilst Southampton don’t necessarily have to sell, they’re in the fortunate position of basically naming their price, knowing that Liverpool will have to pay it if they want the player.

It’s the same for West Ham and James Ward-Prowse, and it makes a change to see teams not allow themselves to be bullied by supposed bigger clubs.

The Saints couldn’t have been clearer in terms of the amount that they want for both players, and as if this moment, bids have fallen short.

Very simply, if Liverpool want Lavia that bad, then they’ll pay the money, and they did receive a boost on Tuesday evening when Southampton left him out of their line up against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup.

Roméo Lavia, not part of Southampton squad tonight as expected ????? Talks with Liverpool continue. pic.twitter.com/FGLWdpZHEJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

That would suggest that a deal is in the process of being agreed and though the Saints are likely to be loathe to lose Lavia and Ward-Prowse, the money they could potentially receive from one or both deals would allow them to strengthen the squad significantly. With promotion surely the aim this season, that aspect can’t be overlooked.

With a few weeks left of the transfer window, there’s still plenty of time to get a deal over the line, and one that will suit both parties.