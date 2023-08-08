Moyes has promised player the captaincy if he joins West Ham

With less than a week to go until the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, things are getting pretty desperate for West Ham.

The Hammers apparently have plenty of irons in the fire in terms of transfer targets, however, at the time of writing, they still haven’t officially signed anyone.

David Moyes’ side face Bournemouth at the weekend in their season opener, and at this point they are weaker than they were last season having lost players but not replaced them.

The Scot has even offered one the captain’s armband in order to try and persuade him to sign on at the London Stadium.

According to the content creator known as ExWHUemployee, speaking on his West Ham Way podcast (subscription required), if Moyes can persuade Harry Maguire to swap Old Trafford for east London, he’ll install the former Man United captain as his main man.

That’s surely an acknowledgment from the manager of Maguire’s importance to his team, and if the player has any ambitions whatsoever to be in the England line-up for the European Championship next year, then surely that’s a deal he has to take.

With respect, playing for the Hammers may not be as prestigious as doing so for Man United, but Erik ten Hag, without explicitly saying so, has made it crystal clear that Maguire doesn’t feature in his plans anyway.

Why on earth would you settle for a season on the sidelines just to try and prove someone wrong?

There’s still plenty of time before the window shuts, but given West Ham’s predicament, the sooner they can get Maguire, if he’s willing, the better.