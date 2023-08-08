Newcastle could hijack deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente could make summer move to Newcastle United, according to the Spanish website Fichajes.net.

Llorente has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. Al-Ahli has made Atletico a £20million bid for the Spaniard, but Newcastle believe they could hijack the deal.

Llorente can operate as a box-to-box midfielder, a wide midfielder, or even deep in front of a back four. Although he is most useful in the midfield, Diego Simeone has frequently utilized him as a right-wing back and right-back when necessary.

Llorente still has four years left on his contract with Atleti, where he is valued at £30million per Transfermarkt. Al-Ahli is offering the player a rich contract to sign in the Middle East, so Newcastle will need to make him an offer he can’t refuse.

 

