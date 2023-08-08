Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente could make summer move to Newcastle United, according to the Spanish website Fichajes.net.

Llorente has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. Al-Ahli has made Atletico a £20million bid for the Spaniard, but Newcastle believe they could hijack the deal.

Llorente can operate as a box-to-box midfielder, a wide midfielder, or even deep in front of a back four. Although he is most useful in the midfield, Diego Simeone has frequently utilized him as a right-wing back and right-back when necessary.

Llorente still has four years left on his contract with Atleti, where he is valued at £30million per Transfermarkt. Al-Ahli is offering the player a rich contract to sign in the Middle East, so Newcastle will need to make him an offer he can’t refuse.