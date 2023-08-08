Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the KAA Gent striker Gift Orban.

The 21-year-old is highly rated around Europe and Tottenham have made contact with the Belgian club regarding a summer move.

As per Sacha Tavolieri, the North London club could offer a fee of around €30 million based on the discussions that have taken place.

It will be interesting to see if Gent is prepared to sanction his departure in the coming weeks.

Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from Tottenham and Spurs are clearly planning for potential replacements.

The 21-year-old had an impressive campaign last year, scoring 20 goals in 22 matches across all competitions.

He has the ability to develop into a prolific goalscorer in the near future and Tottenham are hoping to snap him up before his price explodes.

The English club believe that Orban could cost a premium if he manages to impress any further and they are hoping to secure his services soon.

There is no doubt that the 21-year-old is a prodigious talent and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment.

??? #Tottenham in contact with #KAAGent for Gift Orban!

?? #Spurs could go as high as €30M (including bonuses) according to the latest oral discussions undertaken with their Belgian counterparts.

?? The profile of the Nigerian striker has been validated by Ange Postecoglou.… pic.twitter.com/ptlYjRJqtJ — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 7, 2023

The opportunity to play for Tottenham will be an attractive option for the player as well. Regular football in the Premier League will help accelerate his development and unlock his potential.

Apparently, the transfer has been approved by the newly appointed Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou as well. The Australian is adept at getting the best out of his resources and he could help the 21-year-old improve as a footballer.