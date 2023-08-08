Video: Bullet header from Oliver Skipp puts Tottenham in the lead at Barcelona

It was certainly Oliver Skipp’s night in Barcelona as he powered Tottenham ahead in the Gamper Trophy.

The visitors had gone behind to an early Robert Lewandowski strike but slowly clawed themselves back into the game.

A super move that had an Ange Postecoglou hallmark all over it saw Skipp equalise with a fine finish, but his second was even better.

As a cross from the left was floated in, he was on hand to power home a bullet header past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

