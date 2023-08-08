In the sunnier climbs of Barcelona, Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp will have put a smile on the faces of the travelling supporters after steering home an equaliser on 23 minutes.

Spurs had been up against it in the early exchanges and went behind on two minutes to a fine Robert Lewandowski strike.

However, they began to assert themselves in the game more, and the equaliser when it came was no more than the north Londoners deserved.

Ange Postecoglou will surely have been delighted not only with the finish, but also with the way in which the goal was constructed.

??| GOAL: Oliver Skipp scores against Barcelona! Barcelona 1- 1 Tottenham pic.twitter.com/VKXZzoTA8c — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 8, 2023

Pictures from TV3