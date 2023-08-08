Video: Oliver Skipp steers home deserved equaliser for Tottenham against Barcelona

Tottenham FC
Posted by

In the sunnier climbs of Barcelona, Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp will have put a smile on the faces of the travelling supporters after steering home an equaliser on 23 minutes.

Spurs had been up against it in the early exchanges and went behind on two minutes to a fine Robert Lewandowski strike.

However, they began to assert themselves in the game more, and the equaliser when it came was no more than the north Londoners deserved.

morestories latest]

Ange Postecoglou will surely have been delighted not only with the finish, but also with the way in which the goal was constructed.

Pictures from TV3

More Stories Ivan Perisic Marc-Andre ter Stegen Oliver Skipp Sergio Reguilon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.