Video: Robert Lewandowski fires Barcelona into an early lead against Tottenham

Although it’s only a pre-season friendly, Ange Postecoglou is certain to be unhappy by how much space his Tottenham defence gave Robert Lewandowski in the first couple of minutes of the Gamper Trophy match against Barcelona.

Raphinha was allowed to gallop down the right wing unchallenged and picked his pass perfectly to the Polish hit-man, who was unmarked at the back post.

More Stories / Latest News Kyle Walker has made a decision over his Man City future Newcastle could make move to sign £45m underwhelming British midfielder Video: Simon Jordan explains heartbreaking reason why he’s been absent from the airwaves

Taking the chance first time, he made no mistake to put the Catalans into the lead with just two minutes on the clock.

Pictures from TV3