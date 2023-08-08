Although the Championship season has already started and Daniel Farke will ideally want a settled Leeds squad to attack the next few games, he’ll be aware that things can change rapidly over the course of the next few weeks.

The summer transfer window still has a few weeks to run, and there’s every chance that Leeds may lose one or two players to Premier League clubs.

Indeed, Burnley manager, Vincent Kompany, is reported to be eyeing one of Farke’s charges but as yet, no concrete moves have been made.

Having taken the Clarets up from the Championship, Kompany will understand exactly the sort of characters that he wants in his team, and Willy Gnonto might well end up being one of those according to The Telegraph (subscription required).

Though Leeds only scraped a draw in the end against Cardiff City in their 2023/24 season opener, Gnonto, as expected, was a bit of a live wire.

It’s easy to understand why Premier League clubs might be interested in him and why he would consider a switch to the English top-flight.

More Stories / Latest News Awful news for Chelsea as star man is ruled out for extended period Exclusive: Why finishing in the top six will still be a success for Newcastle More good news for Tottenham as double swoop announced

If it comes down to money, new Leeds owners, 49ers Enterprises, need to consider how much they’ll go to in terms of a weekly wage, but if it’s down to ambition, then Farke and the board need to impress upon the youngster that he can be the fulcrum of Leeds’ charge back to the Premier League and, as such, can fulfil all of his ambitions at Elland Road.