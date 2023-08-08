West Ham looking to raid London rivals for 26-year-old defender

West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer.

A report from Football Transfers claims that David Moyes has identified the 26-year-old Scottish international as a potential target. The player has been linked with Newcastle United as well.

West Ham currently have Aaron Cresswell as their only dependable left-back option, but he is 33 years old and West Ham will have to start planning for a future without him.

Tierney has struggled for regular game time at Arsenal and the opportunity to play more often at West Ham could be tempting for him. The 26-year-old will look to get his career back on track and a move away from Arsenal would be ideal for the player.

The Scottish international was regarded as one of the best young defensive talents during his time at Celtic and he could be a key player for West Ham in the coming seasons.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to sanction his departure to a rival club.

Arsenal recently signed Declan Rice from West Ham United in a British transfer record deal and they could demand a premium for Tierney if the Hammers come calling.

West Ham will be competing in the Europa League next season and they need a better squad in order to do well across multiple competitions.

They looked vulnerable defensively last season and someone like Tierney would help them tighten up at the back and the 26-year-old could make a big difference going forward as well.

