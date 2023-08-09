£26 million valued Bundesliga defender eager to join Man United

Manchester United have been described as the frontrunners to sign Benjamin Pavard.

Coinciding with West Ham United’s pursuit of Harry Maguire, Erik Ten Hag is thought to be looking to sign a new defender to replace the England international, and according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the name at the top of the Dutchman’s wishlist is Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard.

And valued at a modest £26 million (€30 million), Pavard, 27, who has just 12 months left on his deal, is thought to be keen to join the Premier League giants.

?? ManUtd, at this stage the favorite in the poker for Benjamin #Pavard! ?? Pavard can really imagine to join #MUFC as Ten Hag wants him

?? Concrete talks are ongoing and positive

?? Price valuation: Around €30m. Tuchel wants to keep him. Pavard wants to leave Bayern.… pic.twitter.com/iFO3aRGnAW — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 9, 2023

Although manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to do all he can to keep hold of the France international to stay at the Allianz Arena, failure to convince the 27-year-old to remain part of his project will likely see the Bavarians cash in on the wantaway defender.

During his four years at Bayern Munich, Pavard, who has represented France on 49 occasions, has directly contributed to 24 goals in 162 games in all competitions.