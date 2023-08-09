Newcastle United have not been deterred by Chelsea’s £25.8 million asking price for Trevoh Chalobah.

That’s according to recent reports in Italy, which claim Inter Milan are among the teams interested in the 24-year-old centre-back.

However, the Nerazzurri are not the only side in the running for Chelsea’s number 14. Premier League duo Everton and Newcastle are also thought to be highly interested in offering the Englishman an escape from Stamford Bridge.

Interestingly, following several transfer windows of heavy recruitment, Chelsea are thought to be willing to let the Freetown-born defender leave for less than £30 million – a figure that is thought to have increased the Magpies’ interest.