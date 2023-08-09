Chelsea have told Newcastle they can sign defender for only £25.8m

Posted by

Newcastle United have not been deterred by Chelsea’s £25.8 million asking price for Trevoh Chalobah.

That’s according to recent reports in Italy, which claim Inter Milan are among the teams interested in the 24-year-old centre-back.

However, the Nerazzurri are not the only side in the running for Chelsea’s number 14. Premier League duo Everton and Newcastle are also thought to be highly interested in offering the Englishman an escape from Stamford Bridge.

More Stories / Latest News
Agent’s column: Middle East using sport for political influence, Football’s significant shift, the ‘new’ Super League, Mbappe’s power play and more
Phil Hay provides update on Archie Gray’s Leeds United future
West Ham transfer set to be complete in next 24 hours

Interestingly, following several transfer windows of heavy recruitment, Chelsea are thought to be willing to let the Freetown-born defender leave for less than £30 million – a figure that is thought to have increased the Magpies’ interest.

More Stories Trevoh Chalobah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.