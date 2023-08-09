Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s update on Newcastle’s summer transfer business

Eddie Howe and the Newcastle owners have to be happy with how the summer transfer window has gone to this point.

Though the Magpies haven’t gone out and flooded the market, they’ve picked up some great buys in Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento.

The way of working is considered, studious and shows an awful lot of due diligence on the part of the manager and recruitment team.

The club have to stay within Financial Fair Play considerations too, but it’s good to see that Newcastle aren’t just chopping and changing things for the sake of it.

If something isn’t working, for whatever reason, then it’s addressed. Otherwise, there appears to be a keenness from all sides to ensure that any new incoming signings are exactly right for what Howe wants to achieve and, importantly, that the players fit his system.

How many times before have we seen clubs trying to shoehorn their players into positions that they’re unaccustomed to, and then watch as they struggle to do themselves justice.

With a few weeks left of the current window, there’s still a chance for the Magpies to bring other players in.

‘Nothing imminent in terms of further transfers yet. They’re very happy with Barnes, Tonali and Tino Livramento so a new addition remains possible but it’s not something advanced or decided yet,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘Could be an opportunity in the final weeks and they need to respect the FFP domino to make it happen.’

Some Newcastle fans may be disappointed by what they perceive as a lack of new signings, but Howe has certainly earned the respect of all since his appointment and to that end, should be trusted to get things spot on once again this summer.