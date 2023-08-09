Exclusive: Liverpool journalist says Reds star is a “manager’s dream”

Liverpool’s business this summer has just been the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but the former has been labelled a “manager’s dream” by Liverpool journalist Neil Jones.

Mac Allister had the best season of his career in 2022/23, playing a key role with both Brighton and Argentina. The midfielder’s introduction, along with other stars, for Argentina’s second game of the tournament in Qatar, can be viewed as the turning point in the South American country going on to win their third World title.

For Brighton, Mac Allister was equally as majestic, playing a key role in the Seagulls’ midfield as they qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

The 24-year-old had a lot of suitors heading into the summer transfer window but it was Liverpool who landed the star for only £35m.

Neil Jones on the signing of Alexis Mac Allister

“Mac Allister looked the bargain of the summer when he signed, and nothing I’ve seen since has persuaded me otherwise,” Liverpool journalist Neil Jones wrote in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“He looks like a manager’s dream, a team-mates’ dream, sure with his touch, spatially aware, always looking to play forward and willing to get his hands dirty without the ball. His versatility gives Liverpool flexibility, and of course, he has already shown that he can not only handle the Premier League, but thrive in it too.”