Exclusive: Man United’s transfer business is far from over says Romano

So far, so good in the transfer window for Man United.

Erik ten Hag has identified a handful of targets and, without exception, the club have secured them. Harry Kane was never an option given that Daniel Levy was always unlikely to sell Tottenham’s star man to a direct rival.

Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund have all signed on the dotted line, but there’s still plenty of business to be done over the course of the next few weeks according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

‘Today and in the next days, Man United will be busy with many deals,’ he wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay; West Ham’s opening bid was rejected, but United will stay in contact.

‘[…] Fred will 100 percent leave Manchester United this summer… there is an ongoing conversation between United and Real Sociedad for Donny van de Beek. Still no agreement, but the two clubs are speaking because the player is keen on the move.’

The aggressiveness that United have shown in negotiations for incoming transfers now needs to be replicated in order to get a ‘best price’ for those players that are now considered surplus to requirements.

Being so definitive in the transfer market seems to be a hallmark of the ten Hag style as much as his tactical acumen and man management.

The Dutchman appears to have complete tunnel vision when it comes to who he wants and who he doesn’t, and there’s clearly an expectation from him that deals are done quickly either way.

It’s a way of working that’s sharp and direct, and can only be of benefit to the squad and club. Compare and contrast ten Hag’s and United’s way of doing their transfer business with West Ham and David Moyes for example. Chalk and cheese.