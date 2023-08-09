Exclusive Neil Jones column: A “feeling” Liverpool will sign Romeo Lavia, midfielder is a “manager’s dream”, plans for Thiago and Doak & more

Hello and welcome to my weekly LFC transfer news column for CaughtOffside on Substack – click here to subscribe for more exclusive content from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Christian Falk and Jonathan Johnson!

Liverpool need a long-term centre-back but their issues can be fixed on the training ground

Defensive issues have been present throughout pre-season for Liverpool and Mathias Honsak’s goal for Darmstadt on Monday was a prime example of the problems facing the Reds. I think it’s clear that Liverpool need to be buying at least one centre-back during the next 12 months, and in an ideal world, one would be signed in this window. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are clearly the starting pair, and as good as any in the league when at their best, but beyond that, Joel Matip is 31 and looks a player whose best days are behind him, while Joe Gomez has not played regularly as a centre-back in almost three years, and will surely be needed to cover at right-back this season.

I’m not sure whether Jarell Quansah, 20, is ready to step up after just a handful of professional games in League One with Bristol Rovers. He could probably do with a loan. And so looking at the options, and some of the issues we’ve seen in pre-season, particularly with Matip, it feels like a defensive signing is needed. Ideally, it would be a young player who could develop over the next 12 months before taking over when Matip’s contract expires, but the trouble is that there is still so much to do in terms of finishing the midfield rebuild! That has to be the priority before anything is spent on a new centre-back.

I do also think that the ‘issues’ we have seen in pre-season would not necessarily be solved by simply signing a centre-back. Much of it stems from a lack of compactness and a lack of pressure on the ball higher up the pitch, which then leaves the last line exposed when opponents play around the press. And with Trent Alexander-Arnold spending as much time in midfield as he does at right-back, that means a lot of work for the right-sided centre-back. Konate will be earning overtime this season, he needs to stay fit!

What is going on with the Roméo Lavia deal?

I think with regards to Lavia, it is fair that questions are asked as to Liverpool’s approach. It has rarely been the case that we hear of one bid being rejected, let alone three, and when the difference between the latest offer (£45m) and the widely-reported asking price (£50m) is so small (relatively speaking) then I understand why people are wondering what the hold up is.

Liverpool sources were saying earlier in the summer that £50m for Lavia was excessive, but that was before the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson amplified their need for a midfielder. I get the impression that the club have looked at the market for potential No.6s/deep-lying midfielders and have not been too impressed, hence the fact they’ve circled back to Lavia. He’s certainly a gamble, given his age, the amount of games he’s played and the fact he’s a very different kind of player to Fabinho, more of a builder than a destroyer. The plus side is that he clearly has a high ceiling, his wages are relatively low and he wants to come to Liverpool. My feeling is that a compromise will be found, but it probably should have been found already.

Alexis Mac Allister is a manager’s dream

I think both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have done well throughout pre-season, and shown what they can bring to Liverpool going forward. Mac Allister looked the bargain of the summer when he signed, and nothing I’ve seen since has persuaded me otherwise. He looks like a manager’s dream, a team-mates’ dream, sure with his touch, spatially aware, always looking to play forward and willing to get his hands dirty without the ball. His versatility gives Liverpool flexibility, and of course, he has already shown that he can not only handle the Premier League, but thrive in it too.

Szoboszlai might need a little more time before he gets up to his top level, but there have certainly been signs of his potential in pre-season. He is clearly a very confident player, who always wants the ball and is technically very accomplished. He looks a good athlete and, having spoken briefly with him over in Germany after the Karlsruher SC friendly, he seems a solid character too. I think it’s fair to expect a slight adaptation period, in terms of the intensity of a new league and the specific demands of playing in a Klopp side, but I expect him to have a good impact this season.

The story of Thiago at Liverpool

Thiago did not feature at all for Liverpool throughout pre-season due to fitness issues and I am afraid that this is the story of the midfielder at Liverpool. Plenty of promise and real class at times, but unavailable too often. That’s not to say he cannot be an asset for Klopp this season. He’s a world-class player, and someone who I imagine would love playing with the likes of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Gakpo, but first and foremost he has to get fit and stay fit. If Liverpool can get 25-30 games from him this season, I think they’d shake hands on that now.

Expect breakout star of pre-season to stay