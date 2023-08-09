Exclusive: Sky Sports journalist advances intriguing transfer update for Chelsea

With a few days to go until the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea’s transfer plans, whilst not exactly thrown into chaos, could change significantly over the next few weeks.

There’s still the small matter of trying to ease Romelu Lukaku out of the club, and there will perhaps be deals done for Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

However, it’s the injury to Christopher Nkunku that’s likely to be keeping Mauricio Pochettino up at night.

The player has only recently signed for the Blues and it’s believed he’ll be out for around 16 weeks after undergoing surgery on a knee injury picked up on Chelsea’s tour of the United States.

‘Chelsea will clarify the situation of Christopher Nkunku. We know he had a knee injury during a friendly game in the United States, so we’ll wait for clarity about that,’ Sky Sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘Of course, the situation will be monitored because this could really change some of Chelsea’s plans this summer.’

Though it’s thought that Todd Boehly will make money available if needed, Nkunku’s injury is one that the club could’ve done without. Especially at this late stage.

Pochettino will have been working on team shape and dynamic throughout the pre-season set of games, and his new signings will have played the fullest part in his thinking.

More Stories / Latest News Man City have concrete interest in West Ham star who only signed for the Hammers last summer Video: Ez Abde puts nail in Tottenham’s coffin with brilliant fourth for Barcelona Video: Ansu Fati’s ferocious finish after Lamine Yamal sends Tottenham’s Reguilon to the shops

Now the Argentinian needs a rethink unless he’s able to find a like-for-like replacement that can slot into his side with ease.

There’s likely to be plenty more challenges ahead for the west Londoners, but after so much transfer upheaval, hitting the ground running at the start of the season was imperative.

Nkunku being injured is a setback from which they could take a few games to recover.