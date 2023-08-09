Exclusive: The incredible reason why the end of this transfer window is likely to be the maddest ever

With only a few weeks left until this summer’s transfer window closes there’s still time to get a few deals done, and there’s a valid reason why the end of this particular window could be the maddest yet.

For years now, media outlets, clubs, players and supporters have been invested in the whole charade of ‘Deadline Day.’ A full day of news, rumours, comings and goings, and the inevitable last-minute deals that are sometimes just a little too late.

This summer isn’t likely to be too much different in that respect, however, the sheer volume of deals being pushed through could be like nothing we’ve ever seen before.

“I think there’s going to be a mad scramble in the last two weeks for transfers, there always is. It might be even more mad this time because, as you know, only 18% of the English football agents passed the official exam and they’re going to have to take it again in September,” super agent, Jon Smith, explains in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“If they fail, that they can’t take it for another year so they’re out of the game for 12 months. A lot of agents are going to push player deals now – and by the way, the families have to pass that exam as well.”

Clubs should really have learned their lesson by now of course. The nearer it gets to the end of the window, the more desperate buying clubs become and the more expensive their purchases are likely to be.

Selling clubs can make a financial killing if they are indeed willing to part with players at such a late stage.

Allowing the window to stay open well beyond the start of the season doesn’t really do anyone any favours, and with such a large amount of agents perhaps under the impression they could effectively be out of work for a year, one can imagine the ferocity with which they’ll attack clubs in the last few days of the window.

“You’re only allowed to charge 3% for your activity as a player’s agent but can charge more if you act for the club. A lot of people get round that as it was notionally 5% before,” Smith added.

“There will be further challenges to the 3% in the coming year for sure, particularly as a restriction of trade. For all that, there’s going to be some interesting situations now – how clubs may have to work around the 3% and also those agents who are no longer agents after September. Watch this space with alacrity.”