Former Newcastle footballer Marcus Maddison jailed for punching woman

A former footballer who punched a 60-year old woman during a kebab shop queue has been put behind bars.

Marcus Maddison punched the woman while wearing a ring which left the woman with complex facial fractures.

The former youth player of Newcastle United had called the daughter of that woman a “fat sl**” before the attack.

The victim told Teesside Town Court:

“My jaw was broken in multiple places. I can’t eat on the left-hand side of my mouth. I have problems with my teeth.

“I can no longer smell properly and have been on various different medications by my general practitioner to treat various ongoing issues.

“I’ve been a regular visitor to my GP since the assault. I have nerve damage to my face on the left-hand side and my taste buds are damaged.”

Maddison got involved in a row about queue jumping in a kebab shop before the violence started. The woman was found covered in blood sitting on the floor outside a shop in Darlington town centre.

Recorder Paul Reid announced the decision to jail Maddison for 20 months.

“You struck the woman; you hit her with extreme force with your right fist and on your right hand you were wearing a large metal ring and that ring amounts to a weapon,” he said.

“This is an incident of egregious violence in a public place.”

A spokesperson for Darlington FC, who Maddison now plays for, said: “The club were made aware of an alleged incident and conducted an immediate disciplinary investigation.

“After discussions with the player concerned the club agreed to mutually terminate his contract with immediate effect at that time.

“Darlington FC is a fan-owned club and has a zero tolerance towards discrimination, violence of abusive behaviour.”